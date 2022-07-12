There's a huge $70 off the Apple TV 4K in the Prime Day sales (now $109)

Amazon has slashed a huge $70 off the Apple TV 4K for Prime Day, which means you can now pick one up for $109 (opens in new tab).

That's the Prime Day price on the 32GB model but there's also a $70 saving on the 64GB model, which is now down $129 (opens in new tab).

The Apple TV 4K is packed with features including support for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. It picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, thanks to its outstanding picture and great usability. We think it's the best streaming box on the market.

It's rare to see a latest generation Apple product marked down – let alone a What Hi-Fi? 2021 Awards winner – so grab this Prime Day Apple TV deal while you can!

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K $179 $109 at Amazon (save $70) (opens in new tab)

In short, if you’re looking to buy the best video streamer currently available, the new Apple TV 4K is it. Excellent interface and unrivalled selection of content. And at this price, it's pretty hard to resist.

If you want a 4K streamer, the now-discounted Apple TV 4K (2021) is an excellent choice. It boasts the biggest library of 4K HDR films available anywhere courtesy of Apple TV+, the company's own streaming service.

This five-star streamer also delivers Dolby Atmos audio and a great all-round performance. The A12 Bionic processor results in more realistic games and more lifelike videos, and the chip combines with a new HDMI 2.1 socket to add support for 4K HDR content in frame rates of up to 60fps.

Apple has even added support for spatial audio via AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones for Apple TV 4K boxes with the release of tvOS 15. That means you can now get a Dolby Atmos movie experience via headphones.

