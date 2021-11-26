The 8 very best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals

Wireless earbuds are one of the hottest tech topics this year and there are some great Black Friday deals on a range of earphones – including some of our favourites.

Black Friday deals are peaking now that we've reached the official day, so we've rounded up the best wireless earbuds Black Friday deals that are on sale today, from as little $20. Because why scroll down endless deals when you don't have to?

Browse all the Black Friday wireless earbuds deals

We've managed to track down no fewer than eight different Black Friday wireless earbuds deals that deserve to be snapped up, including the AirPods Pro as well as earbuds from Sony, Technics and Bose. Some have noise-cancelling, others 30-hour+ battery lives – but all represent great value thanks to their Black Friday discounts.

Struggling to find a pair for you? There's always our best Black Friday headphones deals page, which covers all styles for all budgets.

Soundcore Anker Life Note E $50 Soundcore Anker Life Note E $50 $20 at Best Buy (save $30)

On a tight budget? These Ankers were nicely priced at their original RRP but are now less than half price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. You shouldn't expect sound quality as good as the premium models, but there's plenty to like – Bluetooth 5.2 support and a 32-hour battery, for example.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $128 at Amazon (save $102)

While now surpassed by the $278 WF-1000XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still great buys – especially at this discounted price. They combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $189 at Amazon (save $80)

The fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped from $279 to only $189 in blue. Get black or white for an extra tenner at Amazon and Best Buy.

$150 Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 at Walmart (save $50)

Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. The deal also includes free shipping and a 30-day free returns window. We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". So, what are you waiting for?

Panasonic RZ-S500W $180 Panasonic RZ-S500W $180 $129.95 at Amazon (save $50)

Panasonic's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Technics EAH-AZ70W $249 Technics EAH-AZ70W $249 $157 at WorldWideStereo (save $92)

US buyers can grab just as good a deal at WorldWideStereo. Save $92 on premium wireless earbuds that impress with punchy sound, good noise-cancelling and a comfortable design. Silver finish only.

AirPods Pro $250 AirPods Pro $250 $159 at Walmart (save $91)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Now, they're even better thanks to spatial audio support, and this is the lowest price we've seen them at for a long while. Four stars

