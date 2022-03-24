The iPhone 14 could have an even bigger camera bump and a new notch

Apple doesn't reinvent the iPhone every year (the iPhone 13 was more of the same), but this year's model will be quite different, if the latest rumours are right.

According to leaked schematics and specs, the iPhone 14 will have a thicker camera bump than the iPhone 13, as well as a new hole design for the front-facing camera.

The schematics come via Max Weinbach (spotted by 9to5Mac), who is well established in the world of phone leaks. The drawings suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have thicker bodies and more prominent camera bumps on the rear.

The changes in dimensions are minimal, but still significant, as they buck the 'slimmer is better' trend of the last few years. (Apple already made the iPhone 13 slightly fatter than the iPhone 12, so it's continuing along the same path.) They also impact case makers who have to make sure their sleeves fit the new models.

The schematics also show a redesigned hole for the front-facing camera, which is something that has been rumoured before. Apple is said to be ditching the current notch in favour of a new 'hole punch' cutout along with a pill-shaped one.

Another leaker has some more specs news for us. Shadow_leak (via Tom's Guide) speculates that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have the same size 6.06-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max will upgrade this to 6.68 inches.

The Pro models could also add LTPO display tech to the mix. LTPO stands for low-temperature Polycrystalline oxide, which allows for a high refresh rate and resolution without impacting too badly on battery life.

• iPhone 14: 6.06" Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Max: 6.68" Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Pro: 6.06" Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.68" Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM

This leak also repeats what we heard last week – that the standard iPhone 14 models will keep the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 range while the Pro models will upgrade to the new A16 chip.

Combined with the fancier screen tech, it could make for a bigger difference between Pro and non-Pro models.

Of course, these are just rumours for now – a lot could happen between now and the planned September iPhone 14 launch date. We'll keep you updated on all the latest leaks.

