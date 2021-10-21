The F1 TV app is now available on Apple TV

F1 TV has quietly released a new app for Apple TV. The launch comes just in time to allow subscribers to live stream the championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at this weekend's Austin Grand Prix, in Full HD.

The F1 TV app, which launched back in 2018, has until now been limited to handheld devices, although Airplay and Chromecast support was added earlier this year.

Apple TV users paying $9.99 (around £7.23, AU$13) per month for a top-tier F1 TV Pro subscription will be able to live stream the entire Formula 1 season, as well as F2 and F3, in 1080p@50fps. The F1 TV app also provides access to onboard cameras, team comms, replays, highlights and interviews.

F1 TV Pro is one of the cheapest ways to watch live coverage of every 2021 F1 race in HD and is available in 188 countries, though sadly not the UK. The company has plans to bring the service to Android TV and Amazon Fire TV later this year.

