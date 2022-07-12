The best Prime Day Bose headphones and earbuds deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are tons of sales across retailers. If you are in the market for a pair of new headphones, particularly Bose headphones, you're in luck, because there is a massive sale going on right now for Bose headphones.

Bose's QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are on sale for $229, the SoundSport Wireless earbuds are on sale for $99, the 700 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for $269, the QuietComfort earbuds are on sale for $179, and the Sport Earbuds are on sale for $149.

Thanks to Prime Day, some of the best Bose headphones can be yours at excellent discounts, so make sure to take a look below...

Bose headphones and earbuds Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

These popular ANC headphones from Bose offer up fantastic noise cancellation alongside excellent battery life and a lightweight, comfortable build. At $50 off, if you're looking for a good pair of ANC headphones, look no further.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds: $129 $99 (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Comfortable, easy to use and with a great sound, these are excellent wireless earbuds for active types – some of the best running earbuds on the market, in fact. So this generous discount is most welcome.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 wireless headphones: $399 $229 (save $170) (opens in new tab)

The Bose 700 headphones (available in Silver, Blue or Soapstone) are dropped to their lowest price. Expect good sound quality, great noise canceling, 20-hour battery life and superb levels of comfort, all for a temptingly low price.

(opens in new tab) Sport Earbuds: $179 $149 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The Bose Sport Earbuds are a good pair of wireless earbuds. Their musical, powerful balance is easy to get along with and they will work well for sporty types who don’t really want a bass-heavy sound.

Bose has a catalog of well-liked headphones for a reason: Bose's noise-cancellation technology is superb, Bose products always sound punchy and dynamic, and whatever you are listening on will have a great, comfortable fit, too. These Prime Day deals will let you get a taste of all that for cheap.

If you are looking for the best of the best, the most popular line of Bose headphones is the QuietComfort line. The wireless QuietComfort headphones with active noise-cancellation sound great, isolate noise well, and are luxuriously comfortable, while the QuietComfort earbuds also offer up great noise-cancellation, sound punchy and vibrant, and are a near-perfect fit for any ear.

Bose also has a variety of sports earbuds for those who are looking for a great earbud to take with them on a run or to the gym. The Bose Sport Earbuds have a lovely musical balance to them and won't fall out of your ear no matter what, while the SoundSport is a cheaper option that's one of the most popular running earbuds on the market right now.

Prime Day is here with all the best Bose deals you can imagine, so if you have been waiting for your chance to grab a pair of Bose headphones, now is your time. Whether you want a great pair of headphones or some earbuds for the gym, these Bose Prime Day deals have something for everyone.

MORE:

See all the best Prime Day headphone deals

And all the best Prime Day TV deals

View all our best Prime Day speaker deals