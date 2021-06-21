AirPods Pro, AirPods Max drop to new low prices in the Prime Day sales

Prime Day is go and there are savings across the Apple AirPods range on Amazon. But the best news is there are new low prices not only on the AirPods Pro but also on the new AirPods Max over-ear heaphones.

To make sure you're getting the maximum saving this Prime Day (which runs until midnight Tuesday), we'll be finding the very best AirPods deals and cheapest prices on every available model and keeping this page updated.

But which pair should you buy? At the top of Apple's line-up now sits the AirPods Max. A pair of over-ear, noise-cancelling, wireless headphones, that come with a hefty price tag. The latest true wireless model is the AirPods Pro, which features active noise-cancelling and customised silicone tips for a snug fit. Meanwhile the cheaper AirPods 2 offer a leap in quality, especially for music, over the 1st-gen AirPods.

Apple's AirPods have proved to be insanely popular and if you're an iPhone user, the Apple AirPods might just be the best wireless earbuds for you. To make it easy for you, we've searched far and wide to find the best AirPods deals and cheapest prices for the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Prime Day AirPods deals

AirPods 2 + Charging Case $159 $119 at Amazon (save $40)

AirPods 2 + Wireless Charging $199 $149 at Amazon (save $50)

AirPods Pro with noise canceling $249 $189 at Amazon (save $52)

AirPods Max headphones $549 $522 at Amazon (save $30)

Apple AirPods (2nd-generation)

Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 sprinkle a little more pixie dust over proceedings, offering a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. Walk into an Apple Store and you'll see two options: the AirPods with a Charging Case priced, and the model with the Wireless Charging Case.

Should you get the charging case? It really depends on your budget. You can buy the Wireless Charging Case separately, but you'll get a better deal if you buy one bundled with a pair of AirPods 2. Just place your AirPods in the case and lay it on a Qi-certified wireless charging pad (sold separately). An LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know that your AirPods are charging. (If you're away from your charging pad, you can still use the Lightning port to charge the case.)

Sadly, Apple cancelled the launch of its 'AirPower' charging pad so you'll need to buy one from a third party brand, such as Belkin or Morphie. You can check out Apple's pick of the Qi-certified wireless charging pads here.

It's also worth nothing that the Wireless Charging Pad works with both the 1st-generation and 2nd-generation AirPods.

Don't want to pay the recommended retail price? We've got the cheapest Black Friday prices below, so get ready to scrimp and save.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's high-end 'buds seem very impressive indeed. Their noise-cancelling tech features a 'Transparency' mode that actively allows sound in from the outside world, while the supplied silicone tips (you get three sizes) should ensure a better fit. Battery life is a claimed five hours for the earphones, with another 19 hours added by the charging case. They might be chunkier and costlier than the standard AirPods, but the Pros could be the only pair of in-ear headphones you ever need.

AirPods Max

So, the rumours were true. Apple has finally delivered its over-ear, noise-cancelling, wireless headphones: the AirPods Max. They're big, heavy, very expensive... and very good. But if you want a pair, you're going to have to join the pre-order queue for now. Stock is appearing online now but at the time of writing they are again sold out in most stores, with the end of March the date for more availability.

