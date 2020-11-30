The best 55-inch Cyber Monday TV deals: 4K, OLED, Roku and smart TVs

If you're in the market for a big-screen TV with a big discount, you've come to the right place. The best Cyber Monday TV deals follow hot on the heels of the Black Friday sales and there are plenty of 55-inch deals live right now to tempt you.

There's never been a better time to make a big saving on a cheap TV, 4K TV, smart TV, OLED or QLED, with some of the best Black Friday TV deals still live and fresh price drops being introduced thanks to Cyber Monday.

And we're here to help you hunt for the best one for you. We've scoured all the big retailer's holiday sales online to find you the pick of the best cheap Cyber Monday 4K TV deals available in the US and UK. Look out for big savings on previous-generation TVs that still offer the latest features and streaming services, especially at 65-inch sizes and above. But you can find great TV deals on 2020 TVs, too.

Below you'll find every type of 4K TV deal you can imagine, from HD to 4K, OLED to QLED, and discounts on TVs from brands including LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more.

Best 55-inch TV deals (UK)

Today's best 55-inch TV deal LG OLED55CX OLED TV £1799 £1299 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

Brand new for 2020, LG's superb CX has already shed £500 from its price. This is the most affordable model that has all of LG's latest picture technology, and it performs beautifully. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR.View Deal

Samsung UE55TU8000 4K TV £699 £549 at Currys (save £140)

The 55-inch TU8000 launched at £699, received a five-star verdict from us when we reviewed it at £599, and is now available for just £549. It has actually been as low as £499, but those super-cheap deals are now gone and it's still a great buy at £549.View Deal

HUGE DISCOUNT Samsung Q80T 4K QLED TV £1599 £899 at Very (save £700)

This brand new model for 2020 has already dropped in price by £700! It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch so now looks like quite the savvy choice. It's a great option for gamers, too.View Deal

Samsung Q90T 4K QLED TV £1599 £1199 at Amazon (save £400)

The Q90T offers Samsung's flagship 4K performance for 2020 (the Q95T adds the One Connect system but is identical in terms of picture) and is, predictably, rather excellent. It's brilliantly bright, vibrant and punchy, is packed with features such as VRR and ALLM, and its operating system is second to none. And now you can buy it with a discount.View Deal

Philips OLED805 4K OLED TV £1499 £1199 at Currys (save £300)

Simply put, this is the best 55-inch OLED TV you can currently buy. It trumps its many rivals for picture performance, it sounds better than almost all of them, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was awesome value at £1499 and it's an absolute bargain now.View Deal

Panasonic HZ1000B 4K OLED TV £1995 £1499 at Crampton & Moore (save £500)

This is, without doubt, one of the best TVs of 2020, receiving a five-star rating from us when we reviewed it at £1899. It's now £400 cheaper than that (and £500 cheaper than at launch), making it an even better buy.View Deal

Best 55-inch TV deals (US)

Today's best 55-inch TV deal Hisense 55H6510G 4K Android TV $400 $270 at Best Buy (save $130)

This 55-inch 4K HDR TV is based on the Android OS, meaning you get Google Assistant voice control, Chromecast streaming and a whole host of apps – Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV and more. Plus, of course, a whole lot of screen for $270.View Deal

Samsung TU8000 4K LCD TV: $500 $478 at Amazon (save $22)

Samsung's 8-series is positioned just below the company’s range-topping QLEDs. Under intense review, we praised this midrange TV's "brilliant HDR picture, bags of tonal detail and punchy colours". It's packed with smart apps and is easy to use, too. A fantastic buy even without the $22 discount.View Deal

Sony X800H 4K Smart LCD TV: $800 $698 at Amazon

Fancy kickstarting your Christmas with a good discount on a Sony 4K TV? Here's your chance. The X800H boasts a premium design, high-contrast ratio and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. Grab one before Amazon's Cyber Monday deal expires.View Deal

Samsung QN55Q80R 4K QLED TV $2000 $1096 at Walmart

It's another 4K QLED Samsung TV with all the latest apps and features, four HDMI inputs, two USB connections, Bluetooth, and Bixby voice control. The Q80R offers a higher brightness and Samsung's Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech over the Q70R above. View Deal

Sony A8H 4K OLED TV $1899 $1499 at Best Buy (save $400)

The Sony A8 is an absolute belter of a TV. It majors on realism and authenticity, all without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds very good, too, and boasts a smart, subtle design.View Deal

BIG DISCOUNT Sony XBR-55A9G 4K OLED TV $2499 $1899 Best Buy (save $600)

This 2019 Sony Master Series TV is a superb TV, particularly in terms of sound quality. A saving of $600 on the current model certainly helps sweeten the deal in the Cyber Monday sales.View Deal