The 7 very best Black Friday TV deals available right now: cheap 4K TVs, smart, OLED

It might only be Thursday, but Black Friday is already in full swing. In fact, some deals have already expired. There are still some great Black Friday TV deals available, though. How do you find them? Actually, you don't have to: we've already done the legwork to bring you this round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals.

There's something for everyone here, from a super-cheap 43-inch TCL Roku TV, to a very affordable 65-inch Vizio OLED, and great prices on the ever-popular LG CX.

So whether you want a new blockbuster TV to upgrade your home theater experience or a bargain for the bedroom, read on for our pick of the best TV deals this Black Friday...

More choice? Browse all of the Black Friday TV deals

Specifically looking for an OLED? Here are all the Black Friday OLED TV deals

Black Friday TV deals

TCL 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV $449 TCL 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV $449 $279 at Amazon (save $170)

This cheap 4K LED TV combines HDR picture technology with smart functionality to offer over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the Roku TV platform.

LG OLED55CX 4K OLED TV $2000 LG OLED55CX 4K OLED TV $2000 $1299 at Amazon (save $701)

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price. Expect detail, richer colors and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder. There's low stock in 2021, so move quick!

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 $1500 at Best Buy (save $500)

Best Buy has knocked $500 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in some great features, including Dolby Vision support. A 65-inch OLED TV at this price really is something to get excited about.

Samsung QN65QN90A 4K TV $2600 Samsung QN65QN90A 4K TV $2600 $1700 at Samsung (save $900)

Sometimes, the offer needs no further fanfare from us. It's a 4K flagship TV, so you're getting Samsung's Quantum Matrix tech, AI upscaling to 4K powered by the Neo Quantum Processor, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K. A huge deal.

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2899 Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2899 $1800 at Best Buy (save $1000!)

Save a $500 on the Sony A8H, which provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment. This Sony 4K smart TV supports Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices, and has the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. The Acoustic Surface Audio technology means the whole screen is your speaker – clever.

Sony XBR-75X950H 75-inch 4K smart TV $3500 Sony XBR-75X950H 75-inch 4K smart TV $3500 $2470 at Amazon (save $1030)

This Sony TV is your ticket to telly heaven thanks to a huge discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on a monster TV.