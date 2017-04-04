This isn't the turntable you're looking for. Or, at least, not the turntable you'd usually be looking for.

As a celebration of the 10th Record Store Day, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, Crosley has produced a new Star Wars-themed turntable based on its Cruiser Deluxe.

The outside of the portable turntable features the iconic poster for the film, while inside is a three-speed player featuring pitch control and Bluetooth capability, as well as dynamic full-range stereo speakers, a headphone jack and RCA outputs.

MORE: Rega's Record Store Day turntable will be signed by Elbow, Noel Gallagher and others

However, if this player is anything like the Cruiser or the Keepsake, we would advise using it with caution. In contrast to most turntables, which have a tracking weights of around 2-3g, the Crosley measures in at over 9g.

Consequently, we wouldn't necessarily suggest playing your favourite vinyl on it. Truly, the force is strong with this one.

The limited-edition player is available from participating independent record stores on April 22nd. Prices have not yet been announced, but the standard Cruiser Deluxe retails at around £90.

And if you find yourself in a stand-off with a Wookie over this turntable, we'd advise letting the Wookie win.

MORE: Warner Music Group launches Run Out Groove vinyl-only label