Technics EAH-AZ70W true wireless earbuds now on sale – here's our verdict

First announced back in January at CES 2020 (remember when industry shows were still on?), the Technics EAH-AZ70W true wireless headphones are now finally on sale. What's more, you can already read our verdict in our just-published Technics EAH-AZ70W review.

The company's first pair of wireless earbuds come with noise-cancelling technology and a premium (£239 / $289 subject to change) price tag, naturally putting them in competition with the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 and Apple AirPods Pro.

To help them rub shoulders with such illustrious company, Technics has worked hard to make them sound, work and look their best. To that end, the Technics EAH-AZ70W utilise a large 10mm dynamic driver whose diaphragm has been made of graphene-coated PEEK (polyether ether ketone) material, which aims to deliver a rich bass and natural sound. An Acoustic Control Chamber within each earbud has been designed to further augment that rich sonic character, too.

(Image credit: Technics)

To deliver an effective noise-cancelling experience, Technics has engineered a Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology that combines the typical noise-cancellation feedback process with its own combination of analogue and digital processing. The intensity of the noise-cancellation effect can be adjusted in the Technics Audio Connect companion app, and Ambient Mode is onboard to allow for the momentary amplification of external noise to allow you to hear, for example, train announcements.

By housing the microphones in a 'labyrinth cabinet structure' and using beamforming technology, Technics promises clear call quality, uninterrupted by wind or ambient noise. Each earbud connects independently and directly to the source, too, rather than in a master-slave configuration, in an attempt to maximise signal integrity.

The Technics EAH-AZ70W provide six hours of playback (with noise cancellation on), with the charging case offering two more full charges for a total of 18 hours of battery life.

As with many true wireless earbuds, a tap of the buds can activate your phone's Siri or Google Assistant voice control feature, while Amazon Alexa support has also been integrated. This can currently be activated using the Alexa app, with touch sensor support set to be added 'later this spring'.

The Technics EAH-AZ70W are available now in choice of black and silver finishes. Read our Technics EAH-AZ70W review for the full verdict.

MORE:

Best wireless earbuds 2020: budget and premium

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2020: budget to premium

Technics reveals all-black SL-1210GAE limited edition turntable