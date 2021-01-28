Super Bowl TV deal: Monster Walmart offer gets you a 70-inch Roku TV for $450

Super Bowl TV deals are landing at retailers across the US ahead of the big day, but this Walmart offer is the MVP so far. The retailer is selling the 70-inch Onn Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for at the crazy-low price of $448.

Walmart's no stranger to selling budget 4K TVs at big discounts, but this 70-inch Super Bowl TV deal is doozy. The presence of Roku TV's app-filled smart TV platform only adds to the appeal of this massive $400 saving.

Whether you're cheering for the Bucs or the Chiefs, this bargain 70-inch TV could be something of an open goal.

Super Bowl TV deal

Onn 70-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku TV $888 $448 at Walmart

Roku's smart TV platform offers all the apps under the sun, a terrifically usable interface, Live TV Pause and support for Google Assistant. You also get support for HDR and while we can't comment on the picture, Walmart customers rate this TV 4.1 out of 5. A seriously cheap way to go big for Super Bowl.View Deal

Where else would you find a 70-inch 4K TV for under $500 but Walmart? The retailer is one of the most popular destinations for those seeking budget big-screen TVs and there's even talk of it launching its own range.

We've not reviewed this particular model and can't vouch for its picture quality, but 4K Ultra HD, basic HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate are welcome at this low price.

Aside from its imposing 70-inch panel – this TV measures 156cm wide – most buyers will be lured in by the presence of Roku TV. The zippy and intuitive smart platform is packed with over 8,000 apps including big hitters like Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Google Play Amazon Prime Video and many others.

Roku TV also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices, so you can search for your favorite movies and TV shows by speaking. You can even stream content from your smartphone to the TV using Roku's handy iOS and Android apps.

Connects are nothing special: three HDMIs (including ARC), a USB input and an optical digital audio output. There's no Bluetooth, either.

Still, the Onn 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku TV (model: 100012588) is a good prospect for those seeking cheap Super Bowl TV deals. At $448, it looks like a steal worthy of Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers.

MORE:

Our definitive guide to the best cheap TVs

Want a big-name TV? Check out today's best TV deals

Level up your gaming set-up with the best gaming TVs