Subscribe to Australian Hi-Fi magazine

Australia’s longest-running and most successful hi-fi magazine, Australian Hi-Fi has been in continuous publication since 1969, and over that time has gained an international reputation for the high quality and unerring technical accuracy of its authoritative reviews of hi-fi equipment ranging from portables to state-of-the-art audiophile systems – and everything in between.

Australian Hi-Fi’s mission statement is to ensure its readers achieve the highest possible sound quality in their homes, offering advice on buying the best high-quality components, what and when to upgrade and reviews of accessories and cabling. Every issue of the magazine is packed with reviews of audio equipment, information about new products and reviews of music that will best show off a hi-fi system.

Australian Hi-Fi editor Greg Borrowman is Australia’s best-known and most respected audio writer, with a 42-year background in audio electronics and music. He has written about hi-fi and audio for many Australian and international publications, including Stereophile, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Australian Hi-Fi offers both print and digital editions and is published six times yearly. Subscriptions also include the Sound+Image & Australian Hi-Fi Yearbook, an annual special issue highlighting the year's best articles and reviews.

Interested in subscribing? Check out our current offers below:

1-year subscription to Australian Hi-Fi (6 + 1 issues) | AU$59 (save AU$10) Purchase a 1-year subscription to Australian Hi-Fi and you'll receive six issues of Australia's premiere audiophile magazine. Every edition is packed full of the latest news, reviews and features dedicated to high-end hi-fi. Along with free delivery to your door each month, as a special bonus subscribers also receive a complimentary copy of the annual Sound+Image & Australian Hi-Fi Yearbook, which is normally priced at AU$9.99.View Deal