Stop what you're doing, Hisense's 55in A6G TV just dropped to $350 – this weekend only!

Looking for an outstanding 4K TV deal ahead of Black Friday? We've found one so good, it deserves its own news story. Meet the Hisense 55A6G, a 55-inch 4K UHD LED smart TV with Dolby Vision onboard.

Its Android TV OS means you get voice remote and Google Assistant built-in. You'd normally expect to pick one up for $430 but it's down to just $350 at Best Buy and Amazon – a stonking 19 per cent (or $80). Thank you, early Black Friday savings!

Hisense A6G 55-inch 4K TV, now just $350

Hisense 55A6G 55in 4K UHD smart TV $430 $350 (save $80) at Walmart

4K UHD resolution? Check. Google Assistant? Indeed. Chromecast built-in? Affirmative. Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 and DTS Virtual: X? Yup. Decent OS? Android TV, meaning access to 700,000+ movies and shows all in one place. And it's a snip this weekend!

This larger Hisense TV boasts 4K UHD resolution, aka 1080p’s bigger, better-looking brother. You'll get four times the resolution of Full HD, along with 8.3 million pixels and a full array LED backlight promising a sharper, more colorful picture.

Dolby Vision and HDR10 certification should add some real punch and hopefully some good tonal detail within shadows, promoting clearer, crisper highlights too.

You can customize the A6G Android TV home screen to display your favorite apps, shows, and movies. Then, cue up the latest episode, or jump to a new show on your go-to app.

Who wants to adjust their TV’s settings for gaming – and then re-adjust them when the gamer in your household is done and you want to watch Netflix? Luckily, Auto Low Latency Mode does it for you here and with Chromecast built-in, you can cast content from your device to your TV in an instant. Plus, with the Google Assistant button on the remote, you can open apps, adjust the volume and search for your favorite shows vocally.

In the sound department, DTS Virtual: X is onboard, promising immersive audio by virtualizing height content over traditional stereo speakers.

Our advice? While we've not been 12 rounds with this particular 4K HDR Hisense TV, the company has done well recently, even muscling in on the What Hi-Fi? 2021 Awards for the first time.

It was already an affordable option, but this particular TV just got even more wallet-friendly. Deals like these don't last long...

