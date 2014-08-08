- Free Prize Draw - Have the chance to win one of several amazing prizes supplied by our partners on the day.
- Free Goodie Bags for everyone that visits on the day.
- Opening Day Offers - Exclusive savings for all visitors, subject to availability.
- Drinks & Nibbles in the store with popcorn served in our reference demonstration room.
- Arcam - See and hear Arcam’s sensational new FMJ A49 Class G integrated amplifier along with the FMJ UDP411 Universal Disc Player, which delivers outstanding quality music from SACD and CD while its movie performance is to the very highest standards.
- B&W - Meet the team from Bowers & Wilkins and find out what you’re missing out on as they discuss and demonstrate their new media products along with the latest 600 S2 speaker range.
- Bluesound - Hi-Fi for a wireless generation! This exciting new range of products will be on demonstration combining the flexibility of multi-room 24-bit native high-resolution streaming with audiophile quality players engineered beyond belief.
- NAD - Come and see and hear how NAD has reinvented high fidelity for a new generation of music lovers with demonstrations of the multi award-winning NAD D 3020 and NAD D 7050 amplifiers.
- Pro-Ject - Pro-Ject Audio, one of the world’s leading suppliers of turntables, will be demonstrating the Xtension 9 Super Pack, the latest in Pro-Ject’s highly prolific turntable range. The Xtension 9 incorporates all of Pro-Ject’s 20 years experience in turntable design and is available in two high-gloss lacquer finishes.
- Sonos - Listen to the Sonos experts explain how you can have wireless music all around your home, and even surround sound!
- Sony - Experience the best picture quality currently available, with Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs – you have to see it to believe it.
- Yamaha - It seemed fitting to invite the guys who first introduced us to the world of home cinema, Yamaha. They will be demonstrating models from the latest AV receiver range and showing off the incredible new YSP-1400 soundbar.