Spatial Audio is coming to Apple TV on 20th September as part of tvOS 15

Hot on the heels of Apple’s 'California Streaming' event which saw the reveal of the iPhone 13, iPad 9, iOS 15 and more, the company has now confirmed to The Verge that tvOS 15 will be landing on 20th September.

One of the standout features in the new update is Spatial Audio support, letting users enjoy more immersive audio using their AirPods Pro or AirPods Max with the aim of providing a theatre-like experience.

Apple Spatial Audio is a 360-degree sound format that can recreate the effect of listening to a surround sound system via headphones and earbuds, with the aim of increasing immersion by providing a sense of space and height.

If you’d prefer to keep your ears free while watching TV at home then the new tvOS 15 update also introduces the ability to pair one or two HomePod Mini speakers with Apple TV 4K for room-filling stereo sound. A HomePod 15 update (launching on 20th September) is also required for this feature to work, while also giving the smart speaker the ability to turn on your Apple TV device.

Other updated features include an on-screen notification to connect your AirPods, along with HomeKit camera enhancements that let you view multiple connected cameras at the same time on your TV. There are also a few UI tweaks, such as a new recommendation row to help you find something new to watch, along with another row that shows shared with you via Messages.

