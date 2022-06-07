Sony's new X-Series wireless speakers are all about that bass

Sony has refreshed its X-Series range of wireless speakers, with all three models going big on bass. Perfect for that summer barbecue.

All three models use Sony's X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Dual Passive Radiators, which promise plenty of low-end heft with minimal distortion.

Leading the charge is the SRS-XG300 with Mega Bass, which adds extra oomph, as well as Live Sound, which promises to recreate the feel of a live performance. It also has a retractable handle for lugging it from beach to picnic to barbecue, and lights on either end that can flash in time with your tunes.

And the best part? It should last 25 hours before needing a recharge, which means a full day and night of partying lies ahead.

The XE300 and XE200 are smaller than the XG300, but still promise big sound. Thanks to Sony's Line-Shape Diffuser, they spread audio around evenly, so it reaches far and wide. That means everyone at your gathering should be able to enjoy the music, whether they're front and centre or skulking towards the back.

Both speakers can be positioned horizontally and the XE200 comes with a carry strap so it's even easier to cart around.

With 24-hour battery life, the XE300 lasts almost as long as its pricier stablemate, while the XE200 is a little more modest, at 16 hours. Both have undergone extensive shock testing, so should withstand a knock or two, and they offer Ambient Noise Sensing, which does what it says on the tin and also helps save battery when used outside.

So what else do all three speakers have in common? As well as the X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Dual Passive Radiators, all three have an IP67 rating, meaning they're impervious to dust and water. They all have quick charging tech, with a 10-minute charge yielding 70 minutes of playtime. And they all have a Battery Care feature designed to prevent overcharging and keep the battery in tip-top condition for longer.

But that's not all. They all offer Echo Cancelling to cut out echoes and delays when you're using them to take phone calls, and they all come with Party Connect and the ability to wirelessly link up to 100 speakers!

Available to buy from July, the XG300 costs £259 (around $325, AU$450), the XE300 is £169 (around $212, AU$294) and the XE200 is £139 (around $174, AU$240).

