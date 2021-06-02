Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds reportedly set for YouTube reveal next week

The highly anticipated, heavily leaked Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds could be officially unveiled next week.

Sony has set up YouTube livestream on its official channel titled "Truly Silent. Tailored 4 you", as reported by GSMArena. The stream is timed to begin at 1am on 9th June in Tokyo (5pm BST, 12pm ET, 9am PT on 8th June).

Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have been well and truly leaked in recent weeks, leading to speculation that an official launch could be imminent. The 9th is nothing more than a prediction at this stage, but that tagline does hint at a fourth-generation product.

Like their predecessors, the excellent WF-1000XM3, the XM4 are tipped for active noise cancellation (ANC), although it should be more effective this time round thanks to a new Sony V1 processor.

Battery life should be much better too. Just last week we reported that Sony's next noise-cancelling buds are tipped for an eight-hour battery life and water resistance.

WinFuture even claims to have leaked the price: €279.90 (that's about £240/$397/AU$442). The XM3 launched for £220/$230, but you can pick them up for much less than that with a Sony WF-1000XM3 deal.

Have more cash to splash and want to hold out for the all-new XM4? We don't blame you...

MORE:

Browse the best wireless earbuds 2021: budget and premium

Check out how things work: active noise-cancelling headphones

Get the full lowdown on the Sony WF-1000XM4: release date, price and leaks