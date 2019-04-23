Sony sets 98-inch Master Series TV at $69,700

Sony has announced US pricing for its 2019 spring/summer collection, the standout statistic of which is the 98-inch Master Series Z9G 8K HDR TV at $69,700.

It’s powered by Sony’s flagship X1 Ultimate processor, which the company claims is optimised to power the 33 million pixels that makes up to 8K resolution. As one might hope, the Z9G supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for all your smart home and streaming needs. It's also available at a cut price $13,000... if you can make do with the 85-inch model.

Sony has released US prices for the rest of its range, the full specs and details of which can all be found here.

The X950G and X850G series are your go-to Sony 4K TVs with the X1 processor inside, starting at 55-inch for $1,400.

As for OLED, the Sony Master Series A9G 4K TV is the name to look for. These flagship OLED panels come in 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes, have a Netflix Calibrated Mode, a Pixel Contrast Booster option for making the most of colour and contrast in bright areas, and begin at $3,500.

The Sony A8G 4Ks are the OLEDs for the more price conscious. These feature the X1 Extreme processor instead of the Ultimate, but still include advanced picture features like Object-Based Super Resolution and 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping. The two models are a 55-inch and 65-inch pair and they hit the shelves for £2299/$2,000 and £3199/$3,000 in May.

Lastly, the entry point of the Master Series are the five Sony X800G 4K HDR TVs, which start at $650 for a 43-inch set.

Plenty to choose from and plenty for What Hi-Fi? to review, then...

