Sony has confirmed details of its new full HD 3D projector, with a £2800 price tag bringing it just under the £3000 sweet-spot.

The VPL-HW50ES was unveiled at IFA alongside Sony's 4K VPL-VW1000ES high-end projector and of course the 84in 4K TV.

After a UK launch we now have a confirmed price tag and a release date for the end of this month.

Sitting above the VPL-HW30ES projector, the new model adds a built-in 3D transmitter, a wider lens shift and a quiter noise level of 21db.

Also on board is a new version of Sony's Digital Reality Creation technology, a boosted brightness to 1,700 lumens – 30% brighter than its predecessor – and a dynamic contrast ratio of more than 100,000:1.

The Sony VPL-HW50ES projector is available in black or white from the end of October for £2800.

