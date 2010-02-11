On the arrival of 3D on the PS3 Koller says: "All PS3 units that exist in homes and markets will be able to play 3D stereoscopic games as well as 3D BD movies through separate firmware upgrades."

And about those games? "We'll be announcing actual game titles separately later," says Koller, keeping us all guessing.

As we reported yesterday, Sony has announced a whole host of 3D-compatible products for release, while some existing players will also be upgradeable to support 3D via a firmware update.

We'll be reporting live from Sony's UK launch tomorrow, so keep an eye out on the site, and on our Twitter feed, for more news as it breaks.

