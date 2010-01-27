Trending

Sony building first dedicated 3D outside broadcast truck for Sky

Vehicle currently being assembled at Sony Professional Europe in the UK, will be delivered to Sky in April

All of this will enable 3D to be broadcast on the existing Sky+HD plaform, as well as permitting monitoring and correcting live 3D signals in the truck.

Sony Professional also has an order for a new full-3D cine-enabled HD video production truck for All Mobile Video.

That unit should be completed this summer, and is expected to handle a range of projects from sports to live events and entertainment.

We're expecting a big announcement about Sky 3D TV at midnight tonight, so keep checking our News channel for updates.

