Sony announces Bravia XR A80J OLED TV pricing

Sony has revealed UK and Ireland pricing for its Bravia XR A80J OLED TVs. The 2021 range, which features the Japanese tech giant's new "cognitive intelligence" processor, starts at £1999 (around $2800, AU$3600).

Full pricing is as follows and all three sets are available to pre-order in March:

55-inch A80J: £1999/€2299 (around $2800, AU$3600)

65-inch A80J: £2699/€3149 (around $3800, AU$5000)

77-inch A80J: £4199/€4949 (around $5800, AU$7600)

Replacing the Picture Processor X1 chip, the Cognitive Processor XR adds a layer of cognitive intelligence on top of Sony's well-seasoned artificial intelligence algorithms. The sets aim to understand the source material in a more human way and make smarter adjustments to the TV's picture and sound.

The chip will appear in a host of Bravia XR TVs this year, alongside Sony's high-bitrate Bravia CORE video streaming service, which promises lossless Blu-ray-quality "streaming up to 80Mbps."

The Sony A80J OLED line-up sits just below the A90J Master Series, which comes in an all-new 83in screen size as well as 55in and 65in. The Bravia XR range is topped by the 8K Master Series Sony Z9J LCD TV, available in 75in and 85in sizes. (Head over to our Sony 2021 TV line-up for full details).

Should one of Sony's top-tier OLED TVs be out of your budget, the firm is making a range of more affordable LED TVs, powered by the older Picture Processor X1, available to pre-order this month. Prices for the X80J/X81J range are as follows:

43-inch X80/X81J: £699/€799 (around $1000, AU$1300)

50-inch X80/X81J: £799/€929 (around $1100, AU$1450)

55-inch X80/X81J: £899/€1049 (around $1250, AU $1600)

65-inch X80/X81J: £1049/€1249 (around $1500, AU$1900)

75-inch X81J: £1499/€1749 (around $2000, AU$2700)

