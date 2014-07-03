As the World Cup moves towards its final stages, with the quarter-finals starting tomorrow [July 4th], there may finally be a chance to watch a full match live in Ultra HD 4K in the UK.

The BBC has been trialling live 4K broadcasts, while Sony has worked with FIFA to cover a number of games in Ultra HD – but they have not been accessible to UK audiences.

Until now. Sony has confirmed it has joined forces with Vue Entertainment to provide a live 4K stream of the footballing festival to Vue's multiplex at Westfield White City in London.

The 4K screenings include one of tomorrow's quarter-finals – albeit on an invite-only basis – and the World Cup Final on July 13th, which will be open up to the public.

Sony and Vue are working with Eutelsat, DSAT Cinema and IDC to deliver the stream using a satellite connection, with IDC providing the Ultra HD 4K HEVC video decoder.

DSAT will support the commissioning and integration of equipment – including network and receiver configuration, while Eutelsat will receive, re-encode and distribute the signal.

Sony's David Bush said: "The confirmation of these live transmissions to cinema represent another trail-blazing example of Sony’s end-to-end leadership in 4K."

Vue Entertainment's chief operating officer Steve Knibbs added: "We’re absolutely thrilled that we’re able to underpin the next chapter in live sports entertainment."

If you're interested in watching the World Cup Final in Ultra HD, tickets will be made available through myvue.com, although prices and details are still to be confirmed.

by Pete Hayman

