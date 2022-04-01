Some of the best running earphones are just $70 thanks to Amazon's 53% discount

JBL's Reflect Flow true wireless sports earphones are some of the best money can buy if you're in the sports earphones market, and now they're nearly half off, bringing the price down to just $70 at Amazon.

We here at What Hi-Fi? gave the JBL Reflect Flow earphones five-stars in our review, noting they sounded just as good as the five-star Jaybird Vistas sport earphones while being cheaper, so at half off, the Reflect Flow are a great deal.

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless sport earphones Amazon deal

JBL Reflect Flow: $150 $70 at Amazon (save $80)

These sports true wireless earbuds from JBL fit snugly in your ear even during a long run; they sound bright and energetic in all the best ways; and they pack in a massive 20 hours of battery life.

The Reflect Flows are well-built with a sturdy design and feel great in the ear. While they may look a little chunky aesthetically, the Flows stay snugly in your ear even during a long, intense run, which is an essential feature for sports earphones.

As for sound quality, the JBL Reflect Flows are often crisp and precise, and as a whole, they're bright, energetic buds with a hearty helping of bass perfect for pushing you to do just one more rep or run one more mile.

The Reflect Flows can go toe-to-toe with other sports earbuds heavyweights too, and while five-star buds like the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earphones can offer a touch more clarity, they aren't sports earphones like the Reflect Flows.

Retailing at $150 originally, the Flows performed great for the price, and now at over half off at just $70, if you're at all in need of is an excellent pair of earphones to take to the gym, you'll find it hard to find better headphones for the price.

MORE:

Bose Sport Earbuds review

Best sports headphones: keep active with the best workout

10 of the best sports films and documentaries on Amazon Prime