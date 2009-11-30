Trending

Sky promises 3D Premier League football for 'mid 2010'

By News 

Sky says it will broadcast Premier League football in 3D from 'mid 2010', so get your polarised glasses ready

Sky 3D TV

Sadly, your 1080p plasma will have to be subbed for the bedroom telly and a new 3D compatible TV wheeled-in in its place, because the screen requires a whole new level of technology.

Oh, and you'll need some of those natty polarised specs as well - and possibly a sick bag. The price you pay for being an early adopter.

