Sky Go Extra will launch early next week, offering Sky customers the chance to download TV shows and films for offline viewing using the Sky Go app on smartphones and tablets.

Sky Go already allows you to watch a selection of Sky channels on phones and tablets, with both live and on-demand content available.

The launch of Sky Go Extra will bring the ability to download programmes and films for later offline viewing when and where you want.

Up to four users for every Sky household subscription will be able to benefit from the new feature. Sky Go is currently limited to two devices, forcing users to manage devices on a monthly basis if they had more than two compatible products.

Sky Go Extra will however cost £5/month extra on top of your subscription cost, though Sky are set to offer all users a two month free trial. Sky Go is currently free for subscribers.

The new service will make Sky the first place you'll be able to download and watch on-demand some of the latest blockbuster films, from Bond to Potter, putting pressure on services such as LoveFilm and Netflix.

Sky Go is available online, on iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch and also selected Android devices.

Sky has been one of the more forward-thinking companies when it comes to apps and 'second-screen experiences', announcing a series of updates to Sky Go and Sky app services last year.

The addition of downloads to Sky Go follows in the footsteps of the BBC iPlayer app, which brought the ability to download content last year.

More details on Sky Go Extra are expected early next week ahead of the launch.

