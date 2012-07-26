Sky has announced a string of updates to both its Sky Go on-demand TV service and the Sky+ mobile app.

Eight children's TV channels, including Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and the Disney channel, will now be available to watch on-demand via the Sky Go app.

Kids will be better catered for than ever – and by extension, parents – with the addition of popular children's shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Ben10 and iCarly.

The channels will later come to Sky Go as live channels, bringing the total number of live channels to 32, available via smartphone, tablet, Mac and PC.

The Sky+ app on iPad will also be updated allowing you to use it as a remote control to pause and rewind live TV, while also allowing you to view the EPG and set programmes to record without interrupting your TV viewing.

Channel 5's catch-up TV app, Demand 5, will be available via Sky Anytime+ later this year, while BBC iPlayer and ITV Player on Sky are still both promised by the end of the year.

There will be a new section of the Sky Anytime+ service dedicated to catch-up TV, which is where you will find this content.

These developments were announced as BSkyB reported a 17% jump in pre-tax profits to £1.9bn in the year to the end of June. The company also revealed it intends to spend £30m on launching its new internet TV service Now TV in the next 12 months, with a massive marketing campaign to take on rivals Netflix and LoveFilm.

