Shure unveils second-generation Aonic 215 true wireless earbuds

Shure has upgraded its Aonic 215 – the company's first-ever true wireless earbuds – giving them a raft of new features.

First up, they are now both sweat- and water-resistant. The IPX4 rating means they can survive being splashed with water, so they shouldn't have any problems surviving the elements or a sweaty exercise session.

Next up, an equaliser. You can choose from preset modes, or fine-tune the sound by creating your own custom EQ and loading it via the ShurePlus Play app.

Handsfree calls now come in stereo, or you can choose to only listen through the left or right earbud. Your voice should sound clearer too, thanks to the inclusion of four beam-forming microphones.

They now have on-bud volume controls and a mute button and you can customise all the buttons' functions within the app to suit your needs.

Lastly, they automatically power on when taken out of the case, so you don't have to press a power button.

Other than that, they're the same as the original Aonic 215, with the same detachable wireless module (so they can work as wireless or wired headphones) and identical 32-hour total battery life. They're available now in black or blue for £209, while the True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter (Gen 2) can be bought separately for £169.

MORE:

Check out the best true wireless headphones around

Our pick of the best audiophile headphones

Looking to save big? Here are the best headphones deals