The Sevenoaks Sound & Vision Winter Sale ends this weekend, so it's your last chance to make some solid savings on some big-name products.

The Arcam rCube, Onkyo AV receivers and Samsung TVs all look particularly appealing to us but we'll let you take your pick from the selection below and on the Sevenoaks website.

Arcam rCube iPod Speaker System £299 (Save £100)

Canton Movie 70 AV Speaker Package £199 (Save £150)

Denon AVR-3313 AV Receiver £619 (Save £480)

Marantz M-CR603 CD / DAB / Network System (Ex Speakers) £325 (Save £204)



Onkyo TX-NR515 AV Receiver £249 (Save £250)

Onkyo TX-NR616 AV Receiver £329 (Save £270)

Pioneer BDP-450 3D Blu-ray Player £189 (Save £60)

Pioneer VSX-527 AV Receiver £159 (Save £170)

Pioneer XC-HM81 CD / Network System (Ex Speakers) £299 (Save £100)

Samsung UE46ES8000 46in 3D LED TV £1349 (Save £550) (Free 5 Year Warranty)

Samsung UE55ES8000 55in 3D LED TV £1749 (Save £750) (Free 5 Year Warranty)

Sony BDP-S490 3D Blu-ray Player £89 (Save £20)

Sony STR-DN1030 AV Receiver £289 (Save £180)



To see the full list of savings and offers, head over to the Sevenoaks website.



