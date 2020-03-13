Sennheiser takes aim at Sony and Apple with Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are Sennheiser's second attempt at cracking the true wireless headphone market. The original Momentum True Wireless arrived way back in 2018 and they were solid performers, but they were pricey and we felt there was room for improvement in a couple of areas.

The market has moved on and Sennheiser has evolved the design of its earbuds too. The 2nd Gen model gets active noise-cancelling, a refined design and boosted battery life. The latter is up from four to seven hours with the charging case providing enough juice for three extra charges, taking the total to 28 hours. Naturally, this will vary depending on the combination of features you're using.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Inside the headphones are 7mm dynamic drivers, designed and manufactured at Sennheiser HQ in Germany. One slight design tweak is that the earbuds used in the new model are actually 2mm smaller than those of the originals.

The Sennheisers use Bluetooth 5.1, support aptX and are IPX4 rated which means they should be protected from the odd splash of water. They're also available in a new white finish, besides the standard black option.

Their Smart Pause feature allows you to pause music by removing an earbud and resume when it's put back in place, while there's also a Transparent Hearing mode, which allows outside noise through when required.

The Momentum True Wireless 2s work in tandem with Sennheiser's Smart Control App (for Android/iOS), which can customise the touchpads on each earbud. You can control audio, answer calls or summon your favourite voice assistant (Google Assistant or Siri).

Similar to the original model, the new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 boast a premium price tag of £279/$299/AU$499 , which places them near the top of the true wireless headphones tree, above the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple AirPods Pro earbuds.

The black version of the Sennheisers will go on sale in April with the white Momentum True Wireless 2s set to arrive at a later date.

