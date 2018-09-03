Sennheiser introduces Momentum True Wireless buds at IFA 2018

Audio Technica wasn’t the only brand to unveil its first true wireless headphones at IFA 2018; Sennheiser also used the grand European stage to debut its first wire-free model.

The Momentum True Wireless, which marks the latest addition to the brand's well-reviewed Momentum range, has Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and is compatible with Qualcomm’s aptX Low Latency for lip-synced audio when you’re watching a video or playing a game.

While 7mm dynamic drivers provide a sound that’s hopefully worthy of the Momentum name, Sennheiser has also built-in additional features designed to enhance performance and usability.

Noise-cancelling technology and a mode Sennheiser is calling ‘Transparent Hearing’ allows the user to be aware of their surroundings. It’s just one of the features that can be controlled in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.

There’s also direct playback control on the buds thanks to the Momentum True Wireless’ touch-sensitive metallic ring on their housings’ exterior.

A rather typical four hours of battery life can also be topped up by another eight hours with the charging case.

Available mid-November, the Momentum True Wireless are priced at £279. And with the all-round success of the brand’s multiple Momentum headphones in mind, we expect big things from these little buds.

MORE: 9 of the best new products from IFA 2018