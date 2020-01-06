Sennheiser and Continental develop speakerless Ambeo in-car audio system

Sennheiser and Continental have combined to create an innovative take on in-car audio with a speakerless, 3D sound system.

The Ambeo-branded Ac2ated Sound technology vibrates surfaces inside the vehicle to produce sound instead of using traditional cone driver speakers. It uses special actuators to excite specific services, such as the A-pillar trim, door trim, roof lining and rear shelf so they emit sound at different frequencies.

The resulting audio is designed to envelope the listener in a detailed and vivid soundscape while on the road.

The Continental Ac2ated Sound system helps to reduce weight and space by up to 90 percent, a big help in electric cars where space and weight-saving are important.

It's combined with Sennheiser's Ambeo Mobility technology to try and give passengers a better feeling of immersion. There's no need for any special 3D audio source material. The system can take a stereo signal and use an algorithm to change the presentation to suit.

CEO of Sennheiser, Dr Andreas Sennheiser, said: "By integrating AMBEO Mobility with Continental's Ac2ated Sound system, the in-car sound experience becomes completely immersive and natural, opening new audio perspectives and realities."

According to Dr Sennheiser, the sound system is ready but won't be available for another two years. The audio is currently calibrated around entertainment sound but the company is looking into other possibilities.

We're hoping to go hands-on with this concept at the show, so we'll report back with our first impressions.

