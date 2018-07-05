Sennheiser’s Momentum headphone range has been a huge success - its Momentum M2 in-ears and Momentum 2.0 Over-Ears are both current What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, and the Momentum Free wireless buds are also five stars.

While the Momentum 2.0 On-Ears don’t fare quite as well as their siblings due to their slightly bass-heavy balance and lack of absolute grip on rhythms, they’re wonderfully detailed and solid performers worthy of the four stars we awarded them back in the summer of 2016.

That was at their original price of £170. Now, however, you can buy them for just £89 thanks to Sennheiser’s current hefty discount (which is almost 50%) - a veritable bargain, we think you’ll agree.

