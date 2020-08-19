Save up to 50% on Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones

If treating yourself to a new set of noise-cancelling headphones has been playing somewhere at the back of your mind, read on. Because Sony's WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling headphones are now up to 50 per cent off their original launch price – just $130 at Best Buy and £99.97 at Amazon UK.

Indeed, now that the pair has been succeeded by the new WH-CH710N, they find themselves even more attractively priced than before.

US: Sony WH-CH700N headphones $ 199 $129 at Best Buy

Your $130 gets you wireless playback via Bluetooth with NFC pairing, active noise cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus a ten minute charge will keep them going for an hour.

UK: Sony WH-CH700N headphones £199 £99.97 at Amazon

Your £99.97 gets you wireless playback via Bluetooth with NFC pairing, active noise cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus a ten minute charge will keep them going for an hour.

Featuring the high-quality build that typifies Sony's headphones, they weigh just 240g so you'll hardly notice you're wearing them. Plus, the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling and there's Siri and Google Assistant compatibility for those who enjoy talking with their tech.

They kick out a detailed, musical performance that's punchy and weighty, too. You don't get the same rhythmic prowess or the noise-cancelling intensity that you do from the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 (or older Sony WH-1000XM3), but if they are out of your price range these are indeed fine options indeed – especially at this price.

