Save 35% on Award-winning Sony X700 4K Blu-ray player

The Sony UBP-X700 budget 4K Blu-ray player impressed us enough to win a 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award at its original £250/$250 price, so we can only recommend it more now that it's available for just £184 in the UK and $159 in the US.

If you’ve just bought a 4K TV and your next step is to make it look its best with Ultra HD Blu-rays, look no further...

Sony UBP-X700 4K UHD Blu-ray player $250 $159 at New Egg Based in the US? US online retailer New Egg is offering the best price we've seen on this Sony UHD player, complete with free shipping. You can add a three-year protection plan for $23.99, too.View Deal

The Sony is the first budget 4K Blu-ray player that has wowed us in the way we believe 4K and HDR picture quality should, with a crisp, natural-looking rendition of excellent detail and accurate colour reproduction.

It doesn’t fail to offer an impressive sound performance too - it’s clear, expansive and capable of delivering a good amount of attack and punch (if not all the heft we’d like).

At these low prices, it's impossible to argue with...

