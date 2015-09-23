The result of a creative partnership between Samsung and design team Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, the Samsung Serif TV is an effort to "redesign TV".

It's being showcased at this week's London Design Festival - alongside the new KEF Muo - and has been heralded by some design experts as "the most beautiful TV ever". We'll let you make your own minds up.

But it's not just a pretty piece of design. The Serif TV, which goes on sale next month, comes in full HD and 4K resolution models.

The television is built around an "I-shaped" design - either end of the TV revealing a serif font 'I', hence the name. Wider at the top and bottom, it can either perch on a four-legged stand or support itself with the legs removed.

It certainly breaks the super-slim flatscreen TV mould, with Samsung pointing out the top edge of the TV can double as a mini-shelf. Somewhere to leave the newly-designed remote, maybe?

The back of the TV has a fabric finish which aims to conceal those unsightly connections, while on the inside the TV interface has also been tweaked especially for this model.

There are three options: Serif TV (40in), Serif TV Medium (32in) and Serif TV Mini (24in). The largest set has a 4K resolution screen while the others are full HD. All three come with Smart TV features and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Serif TV is due to go on sale in the UK, France, Sweden and Denmark on 2nd November.

MORE: Best TVs 2015

See all our TV reviews