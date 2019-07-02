Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date confirmed

Samsung has announced the launch date of its Galaxy Note 10. The forthcoming flagship phone – the successor to the Galaxy Note 9 – will be revealed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in New York on 7th August.

The event will be live-streamed, so you can watch it online.

Samsung's Galaxy Note range single-handedly invented the 'phablet', a smartphone that's almost as big as a tablet, hence the portmanteau. All major manufacturers have since followed suit, with modern premium smartphones aping the Galaxy Note's imposing dimensions.

The firm's announcement includes a GIF of the S-Pen stylus drawing a camera lens (a snapshot from which is pictured above), suggesting both features will be a big focus of the new device, as they were in the Note 9.

Samsung is also expected to announce other devices at the event. Could a new release date for the ill-fated Galaxy Fold finally be forthcoming? The firm's CEO recently admitted he pushed to launch the device before it was ready, which resulted in damning reviews slamming malfunctioning units. The product was subsequently delayed for further testing.

Rumours say the Note 10 will have an Infinity O display, no headphone jack, and will come in two variants, one of which is rumoured to feature a smaller 6.3in or 6.4in screen. In just over a month's time, all will be clear...

MORE:

Best smartphones 2019: The best phones for music and movies

OnePlus 7 Pro review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ review