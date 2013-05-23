The Roth BAR3, the latest model in the company's soundbar range, will come complete with Bluetooth when it hits the shops in July.

That will enable the £249 BAR3 to stream music from smartphones, tablets and computers as well as improving TV sound via digital or analogue inputs – and it also comes with a wireless subwoofer.

Alongside the Bluetooth connection, the Roth BAR3 has both optical digital and 3.5mm stereo analogue inputs, and comes compete with table mounts and wall brackets, enabling it to be placed on a stand or fixed to the wall beneath a TV.

It uses four midrange drivers and two tweeters, driven by 60W of digital amplification and controlled by a choice of eight DSP modes – Cinema, Theatre, Sport, Game, Small Hall, Large Hall, Opera and Music –, while the wireless subwoofer has a built-in amp delivering up to 100W.

The Roth BAR3 is 5cm deep, 7cm tall and 89cm wide, with the subwoofer measuring 30.7cm tall, 16cm wide and 26.3cm deep, and the system has a dimmable display and a remote handset, plus touch-sensitive controls on the front panel of the soundbar.

