Not familiar with Roon? Essentially it’s $119-per-year music player software that brings all your networked, local and streamed music together in one place (in the Roon app), and adds in its own metadata to build an integrated and contextualised music library.

Roon has been integrated into hi-fi products from a number of brands - including Naim and Linn - and now you can stream music up to 24bit/96kHz to any Google Chromecast product too (such as Google’s own range of Home smart speakers, some Sony TVs, AV amps, wireless speakers and soundbars, and LG’s MusicFlow range). You can find more Chromecast-supported devices here.

You can also group Chromecast devices together via the Google Home app. If you have Chromecast devices, they will appear automatically in Roon’s Settings screen under the Audio tab.

With Chromecast now an endpoint, Roon-compatible devices are now ‘into the thousands’.

