Roberts Radio's limited-edition turntable celebrates Amy Winehouse's legacy

Roberts has joined forces with the Amy Winehouse Foundation to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Britain’s most beloved musical stars, Amy Winehouse.

On the anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s exceptional success at the 2008 Grammy Awards (10th February, 2022), Roberts is honouring her unrivalled legacy with the release of 50 limited edition turntables inspired by the icon.

The new Roberts RT200 x Amy Edition turntable is the first launch of the collaboration and it is inspired by Amy’s own drawings and sketches. It features engravings of the singer’s signature and her heart-shaped doodles, which fans will recognise as one of her many tattoos. Each of the 50 limited edition turntables (based, of course, on the original Roberts RT200) will be engraved with its number in the collection, making each one totally unique.

Roberts and the Amy Winehouse Foundation will be working together throughout 2022 to continue to celebrate Amy’s life, music and style through further launches in the Roberts x Amy Collection. Fans can look forward to a limited-edition collaboration on a Roberts model that the star owned herself, inspired by her iconic style.

Roberts is a brand perhaps best known for its retro-inspired internet radios and DAB radios, and the firm is quick to tell us that Amy Winehouse's own beloved pink Roberts Revival radio is currently on display at the Amy: Beyond the Stage exhibit at the Design Museum (below).

The Limited Edition Roberts RT200 x Amy Edition turntable is now available at RobertsRadio.com priced at £450 (which is around $610 or AU$850).

