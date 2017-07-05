Roberts Radio is joining the vinyl revival with an entry-level turntable - the second in the company's history - and it will be out in time to celebrate the British brand's 85th year.

The RT100 is a semi-automatic, belt-driven design that comes with tonearm, cartridge (sourced from Audio Technica), counterweight and even a dust cover all included in the price.

More impressively, this wooden deck comes with a built-in phono amplifier that lets you connect the turntable with Roberts' R-Line series of multi-room products.

It also comes with a USB output so you can rip your vinyl into audio files.

The RT100 turntable will be available from August, priced £250.

Roberts is also bringing out a handful of new radios in September.

First up is the Stream 94i - the long-awaited update to the three-time Award-winning Stream 93i. The new unit has a sleeker design with wooden panels, and the interface has been smartened up, too.

The Stream 94i comes with all the smart radio standards: FM/DAB/internet radio, wi-fi and wired connectivity, DLNA certification, Spotify Connect, physical inputs like USB and 3.5mm, and - finally - Bluetooth.

Roberts' Revival line of FM/DAB radios has also been revamped, with the Revival RD70 getting Bluetooth, a closed back design (the batteries are now under the unit) and a new full-colour display screen.

There's also the more portable Revival Uno that's 35% smaller than the RD70, and comes in a variety of bright colours (with names such as Purple Haze, Pink Cadillac, Blue Monday and Yellow Submarine) alongside the company's standard shades of dove grey, pastel cream, duck egg and black.

The Roberts Stream 94i will be available for £200, while the Revival RD70 will cost £200 and the Revival Uno is £160.

