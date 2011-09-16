Red5 has launched the Zumreed X2 hybrid headphones, designed to double as desktop speakers at the flick of a switch.

They work normally as headphones, offering a noise-isolating, over-ear design and a choice of colours.

Flick a switch and the drivers on the outside turn on, powered by a USB-rechargeable battery which will give four hours of play time.

When in speaker mode you can even rotate the ear cups so they stand upright on a surface making for a strange-looking set of speakers.

Available for pre-order now, the Zumreed X2 Hybrid headphones cost £120.

