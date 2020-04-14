Record Store Day launches #RSDFillTheGap vinyl campaign

This Saturday 18th April was due to be Record Store Day 2020. Sadly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Record Store Day has been delayed. However, the organisation behind the event is still looking to celebrate vinyl and record shops, and has come up with just the ticket.

The #RSDFillTheGap campaign is encouraging vinyl lovers to support their local record store on Saturday by pledging to buy a record that’s missing from their collection. Fans are encouraged to take to social media, use the hashtag, and share the record they plan to buy from their favourite record shop.

And it doesn't need to be just a pledge – plenty of record stores are offering deliveries on online orders. To help you make that purchase, there's a handy list of participating Record Store Day shops, while the Official Charts company has also launched a clever interactive map, which shows independent record shops that are currently offering deliveries.

Natasha Youngs of Resident Music in Brighton, said: "Traditionally this would be the time of year when indie record shops celebrate the unique culture of their shops with their customers and community.

"With the event postponed, we'd still like to commemorate the event as an online community, encouraging our customers to engage with their local record shop / the place they would usually visit for Record Store Day in order to keep the spirit of the day alive while we wait for the real thing to take place. Identify the glaring omission from your collection or take a punt on something new or different. Let us help keep you sane whilst you're staying safe."

Record Store Day 2020 is now scheduled to take place on 20th June.

