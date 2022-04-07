Quick! Samsung's brilliant QN90A QLED TV is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon

(Image credit: Future / The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog)

Samsung’s impressive Neo QLED technology brings its game-changing picture quality to more mainstream screen sizes. If you're in the market for a 50-inch QLED TV with an OLED-challenging performance, the company's five-star QE50QN90A is an excellent bet.

Now, with a 35% reduction at Amazon bringing it down to an all-time low price of £779 (opens in new tab), this five-star TV is an absolute bargain.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE50QN90A TV £1199 £779 (save £420) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When testing this 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV, our only complaint was the cost. But that was before it dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon. A stunning TV with four HDMIs and next-gen picture technology, now available at a low price.

Neo QLED displays use a combination of Samsung’s Quantum Dot colour, and Mini LED technologies. The former delivers a wider colour gamut than regular LCD colour filters, and the latter replaces the chunky backlights of traditional LCD TVs with much smaller premium direct LED lighting. Using these tiny LEDs means that a greater number can fit into the same area delivering granular, localised control.

In the QE50QN90A’s case, this Mini LED array is driven by an advanced local dimming zone solution powered by Samsung’s latest Neo Quantum 4K processor. The result? Exceptional contrast levels complemented with outstanding overall sharpness and detail. The QN90A has almost unfeasibly good black level response resulting in dark scenes and dark picture areas so rich and natural that it’s hard to believe you’re not looking at an OLED screen.

In terms of connectivity, the QE50QN90A features four HDMIs, three USBs and the usual wi-fi and Bluetooth options. One of the HDMIs supports eARC for passing lossless Dolby Atmos audio out to a suitably capable soundbar or AVR, while HDMI 4 supports the latest gaming features of 4K at 120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Our advice? This is an excellent deal on a five-star TV.

