Bargains aplenty from this Saturday at Sevenoaks – just what you need to survive the great British summer…

Ah, the summer holidays. Your house is suddenly infested by kids (apart from that blissful week when you’ve managed to pack them off to their grandma’s) – and you’re all either sitting listlessly in hyper-humidity, or you’re sheltering from hail, thunder and the odd dust-storm up from the Sahara.

Whichever way you slice it, you’re going to want entertaining – and Sevenoaks Sound and Vision can help, with its summer sale starting this Saturday.

Here’s a sample of what’s on offer…

Sony STR-DN1050 AV receiver - £349 (save £150)

Marantz UD7007 Blu-ray player - £429 (save £570)

Bluesound Powernode music streamer/amp - £499 (save £100)

Marantz NA6005 music streamer - £349 (save £150)

NAD C 316BEE amplifier - £199 (save £50)

Sonos Connect:Amp + Podspeakers SmallPod music streamer/amp + speakers - £579 (save £69)

NAD Viso 1 (White) Bluetooth speaker system - £129 (save £370)

For more offers, and more home entertainment kit than you can possibly fit into your house, visit www.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk