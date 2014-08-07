Trending

Pro-Ject launches new £400 MaiA integrated amplifier

By News 

Pro-Ject Audio Systems has unveiled the new My Audiophile Integrated Amplifier (MaiA), the latest product to emerge in its Box Design range, which is designed to play music from "any modern source".

MaiA is on sale now in the UK for £400, and comes complete with nine inputs – meaning you can use it in conjunction with a turntable, CD player, computer and more, plus wireless devices using the built-in aptX Bluetooth (A2DP profile).

Another big plus point from our perspective is its ability to handle high-resolution music files right up to 24-bit/192kHz, thanks to the "high-grade DAC chip" under the cover. High-res music is supported over the coaxial, optical and asynchronous USB connections.

MORE: High-resolution audio – everything you need to know

There are nine inputs in total: a pair of RCA phono inputs and two pairs of RCA stereo connections; a 3.5mm stereo jack; one coaxial; two optical; and a USB Type-B. Outputs comprise a 3.5mm mini-jack; a 6.3mm headphone socket and 4mm ø speaker connectors.

Pro-Ject says that while the MaiA has been designed to work with modern music sources, it'll also support traditional hi-fi sources, with the built-in Moving Magnet phono stage based upon the Phono Box design.

The firm claims, predictably enough, to have "put sound quality first", with its low-noise circuitry, Flying Mole amplifier modules and 2 x 25W power output designed to ensure the unit works with a wide range of speakers.

MORE: Read all our Pro-Ject reviews and news

MORE: Stereo amplifiers: Best Buys