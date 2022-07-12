Prime Day Sony deals: XM4 headphones and earbuds, and more from $58

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the superb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are on sale for $228 (opens in new tab) ($122 off) and the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are on sale for $198 (opens in new tab) ($80 off) right now on Amazon. A little above your budget still? Not to worry, you can also find the next-tier-down Sony WH-CH710 headphones on sale for $68 (opens in new tab) and the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds on sale for $58 (opens in new tab).

The Sony XM4 line is one of our favorites – both the wireless earbuds and headphones are What Hi-Fi? Award winners – and the WF-C500 are also five-star earbuds. These are some of the best-value headphones around, and now with Prime Day deals in full swing you can save big on them, too...

Prime Day Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $350 $228 at Amazon

Not the latest premium Sony headphones (that'd be the pricier XM5) but these are still hugely recommendabe – especially at this price. They sound excellent, are comfortable to wear and sport decent ANC.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: $278 $198 at Amazon

Current class leaders, these earbuds deliver a satisfying user experience, class-leading battery life, some of the best noise-cancelling we’ve heard in this category, and absolutely stunning sound quality. Put simply, this is the benchmark for premium true wireless earbuds.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: $98 $58 at Amazon

In the WF-C500, Sony has managed to bring a lot of what makes its expensive true wireless in-ears such a success without cutting too many corners too obviously – and in the process, it has made your job of choosing a great budget pair that little bit easier.

Sony WH-CH710N headphones: $148 $68 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed these headphones just yet, but Sony's positioning them as a cheaper alternative to the excellent WF-1000XM4. These aim to bring a balanced yet punchy sound with active noise-cancellation and 35 hours of battery life without breaking the bank.

Sony's headphones are some of the best in the business, and there's no better evidence of this than the company's XM4 line. Both the wireless earbuds and the wireless headphones are class leaders at their respective prices, offering up truly fantastic sound, excellent build quality, and comfortable fit. Whatever you listen to you'll love listening to on a pair of XM4 headphones.

However, the WF-C500 wireless earbuds are no slouch, either. These are great sounding buds that manage to bring in a lot of what made the WF-1000XM3 so fantastic at a much cheaper price. If you need a great-sounding pair of wireless earbuds but don't want to pay an arm and a leg, the WF-C500s are a great option.

The Prime Day deals don't stop there, though, because the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones are also on sale. These are designed to be a cheaper version of the XM4 models, much like the WF-C500. We haven't reviewed this particular pair, but their predecessors had a punchy sound, great battery life and the excellent build quality Sony has come to be known for.

Prime Day is here, and so are all the headphones deals you could want. These sales on WF-1000XM4 headphones are fantastic, cutting down the price on some of the best headphones out there, while sales on the WF-C500 and WH-CH710N are great options if you don't want to spend too much, so you better act fast!

