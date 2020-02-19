Looking for a 4K TV deal? Walmart has heavily slashed Samsung TVs

If you're thinking of upgrading your smart TV, we may just have the 4K TV deal for you. Head over to Walmart and you'll find Samsung's entry-level 4K UHD LED TV model greatly reduced – and because of this, it's certainly one to consider.

While the range can't rival the brand's fresh crop of the company's QLED TVs, not everyone has the budget to fund one of these flagship sets. The affordable NU6900 range scrubs up well against other entry-level TVs for features by including a 4K resolution, HDR support and Samsung’s brilliant smart TV offering.

The best part? You can be fussy about size and still bag a bargain. All sizes in the 2018 range have been generously discounted at Walmart. We've seen some of the models discounted before, but a crucial extra few dollars have been shaved off here.

Samsung UN55NU6900 55in 4K TV for $600 $348 at Walmart

This 55in Samsung 4K TV is great value at a massive 42% off. It's a 4K UHD resolution TV with an LED screen, two HDMI connections and smart TV features Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, YouTube and more.View Deal

Samsung UN65NU6900 65in 4K TV for $900 $478 at Walmart

Jump up in size to the 65in model and you can make an even bigger saving. If you have the room for it, it's worth going bigger at this price – you'll save 47% (or a whopping $422).View Deal

In our review of the UN65NU6900, we said "The NU6900 features Samsung’s SmartThings interface, which is one of the best smart TV platforms available. Not only does it offer access to Samsung’s fairly expansive app store, which includes recent additions such as support for Apple TV content, but you can also use it to control compatible smart devices around the home."

If your budget won't stretch any further, the Samsung NU6900 is a solid 4K TV that offers a fair performance for the money. An attractive design, strong contrast and a decent smart TV experience make it a great set to pick up in a sale as good as this.

