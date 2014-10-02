The firmware update is available to download now and means that Pioneer is now the latest manufacturer to equip its flagship AV receivers with the ability to offer Dolby Atmos cinema-quality sound in the comfort of your own home.

It was only just this week that fellow audio manufacturer Onkyo announced that a firmware update for its own AV receivers had been released with the promise of support for Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.

The Pioneer SC-LX88, SC-LX78 and SC-LX58 are all nine channel amps, producing 260, 250 and 240 Watts per channel respectively. All three feature dual subwoofer outputs and a new subwoofer EQ section, which is part of Pioneer's new Advanced Multi-Channel Acoustic Calibration System (MCACC).

DLNA streaming is supported as are other streaming services, including Spotify Connect and HTC Connect. A range of file formats are also supported, including DSD, WAV and FLAC. If you're wondering where you can find this firmware update, head on over to Pioneer's website.

