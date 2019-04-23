Pioneer and Onkyo release AirPlay 2 update

Pioneer and Onkyo have released a firmware update to bring AirPlay 2 to select components, including handfuls of AV and stereo receivers, and a home theatre system.

Apple AirPlay 2 support allows the user to stream directly from an iOS device to a compatible AirPlay 2 component. With the second-gen AirPlay finally bringing the ability to stream music from your iOS device to more than one product, it enables streaming within a multi-room environment too.

The update is now available for the following Pioneer products: the SX-S30DAB stereo receiver and SC-LX901, SC-LX801, SC-LX701, VSX-LX503, VSX-LX303, VSX-933, VSX-S520 and VSX-S520D AV receivers.

As for Onkyo products, the update is now available for the TX-RZ5100, TX-RZ3100, TX-RZ1100, TX-RZ830, TX-RZ730, TX-NR686 and TX-L50 AV receivers, the TX-L20D and TX-8270 stereo receivers and the LS5200 home theatre system.

To automatically update a compatible machine, navigate to its system set-up menu and follow the instructions, or visit www.pioneer-audiovisual.eu or www.uk.onkyo.com to download the update and perform the installation manually.

